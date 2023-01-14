Big crowds helped raise some big money for
the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday at the thirteenth annual
oyster cookoff.
Beautiful
January weather brought out the people, and delicious oyster dishes kept them
coming back for more.
The total amount
raised through the event is still being tallied, but all of the money that was
raised will go to the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department.
There were 9
entries in this year's cook-off.
The winning dish was a sesame covered
oyster served over a fried wonton cooked by the Batty Sisters.
Second place was a BBQ Oyster Pie, third
place was oyster skins, which was oysters and potato skins.
The people's choice award (for most money
earned by a group) went to the Batty Sisters, who raised over 1100 dollars.
The “Just Because” Award went to the St.
George Island Civic Club for their years of service to the community and to the
Oyster Cookoff.
