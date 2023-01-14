Saturday, January 14, 2023

Big crowds helped raise some big money for the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday at the thirteenth annual oyster cookoff.

 

Beautiful January weather brought out the people, and delicious oyster dishes kept them coming back for more.

 

The total amount raised through the event is still being tallied, but all of the money that was raised will go to the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department.

 

There were 9 entries in this year's cook-off.

 

The winning dish was a sesame covered oyster served over a fried wonton cooked by the Batty Sisters.

 

Second place was a BBQ Oyster Pie, third place was oyster skins, which was oysters and potato skins.

 

The people's choice award (for most money earned by a group) went to the Batty Sisters, who raised over 1100 dollars.

 

The “Just Because” Award went to the St. George Island Civic Club for their years of service to the community and to the Oyster Cookoff.

 

 




