St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Cupid! I am an almost 2-year-old lab/hound mix. I am
great with other dogs and cats. I walk well on a leash and am food motivated.
It takes a little time for me to open up but once I do, I will never leave your
side. I love the beach! I was in a foster home and did really well in
a home environment. I am very attached to my crate so I have been very
easy to housetrain. I am truly the best dog! Come by the shelter to meet
me and all of my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment