Franklin County's graduation rate rose last year.
Franklin County’s graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year was 82.7 percent – up from just over 74 percent the year before.
The local graduation rate has been on a mostly rising trend 2014 when our graduation rate was only 49 percent.
Franklin County's graduation rate is still below the state average which was just over 87 percent last year.
Gulf County saw its graduation rate rise from 86.5 percent to 90.5 percent.
In Wakulla County the graduation rate rose from 95.5 percent to 97 percent.
In Liberty County the graduation rate fell from about 83 percent to 77 percent.
The graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within four years of their first enrollment in ninth grade.
