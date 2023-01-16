Wakulla County is looking for someone to serve on its Charter Review Commission.
Wakulla County became a Home Rule Charter in 2008.
Under the Home Rule, Wakulla County has all authorized powers of self-government except those specifically prohibited or preempted by the State.
The Home Rule Charter is a living document in place to address the challenges and opportunities unique to Wakulla County reflecting the needs and desires of its citizens.
Wakulla County is currently seeking one interested citizen to serve on the Charter Review Commission.
The Commission is tasked with reviewing the County Charter and within one year present to the Wakulla County Commission its recommendations for amendment, revision, or repeal of the Charter.
Interested citizens should submit a statement of interest no later than February 3rd
Statements of interest can be emailed to Jessica Welch, Public Services Director at jwelch@mywakulla.com.
Elected officials
and their employees, and employees of local governments in Wakulla
County are prohibited from serving on the Commission.
No comments:
Post a Comment