FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Bojangles is a 1 yr old Pointer/Hound mix and a real cutie pie! He is a sweet and gentle pup who does well with other dogs and loves human interaction. Bojangles walks well on leash and knows basic commands. Between his freckles and soulful eyes, we find him irresistible!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
