Friday, January 20, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

St. Joe Bar & Package is the spot to be!


Offering a friendly small-town atmosphere, St. Joe Bar is located in the heart of downtown Port St. Joe and it features cold drinks, your favorite football games and live music on the weekends!

This 3rd generation family business is where most locals hang out! Visit them soon and don’t forget to pick up any items you might need to celebrate the holidays in style!


𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Riley Anderson 7-10.

Riley plays a blend of traditional and new country mixed with southern rock (along with many unexpected cover songs), Riley has always been a great entertainer who engages crowds of all ages with his intimate acoustic shows.

rileyandersonmusic.com


Saturday – Open 5-10. Keith Rea 7-10.

Singer/Songwriter/Story Teller

keithrea.com/



D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Wednesday - Friday.

www.facebook.com/D-and-Js-BBQ


Coming up:

Tuesday January 24 – Trivia

Wednesday January 25 – Hunter Wall

Thursday January 26 – Evan Barber

Friday January 27 – Corey Hall

Saturday January 28 – Smolderin’ Embers, Eva Via opening


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

National Florida Day

﻿THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2023 AT 10 AM – 11 AM

Constitution Convention Museum State Park


Celebrate National Florida Day by learning about the rich Florida history right here in Port St. Joe. Tour the Constitution Convention Museum and hear how events in the town of St. Joseph led to Florida becoming a state in 1845.

﻿

Program is free with regular park admission fee of $2.00 per person. 


SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022 - 11 AM – 4 PM

JSL Chili Cook-Off

Haughty Heron

This is your guide to all things Chili Cook-Off REGISTRATION!


Use these handy links to register electronically -

Chili Team Registration: for those who want to cook and serve their chili at the event and battle for the honor of being the best chili in town https://forms.gle/nD7iQ5EyWGV5d9FG6


Vendor Registration: for those who want to sell their crafts and wares or other goods https://forms.gle/8c4sRzSrsMP8k87Y8

﻿

Car Registration: for those who want to show off their sweet ride and try to prove themselves the hottest vehicle in the area https://forms.gle/YEpsg4mAxvairDd66


It is that time of year again when you get your chili pots out and compete for the best chili in Gulf County!


This year will have arts and craft vendors, a car show, and a kid zone!


Also, we are looking for cool rides to showcase, so reach out to us or just show up the day of the event


The 2023 Breeze by the Bay 5k and 10k will be Saturday, March 4th!

Mark your calendars.

More details coming soon.

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 25 - starting at noon ET:

﻿

Noon-1:10 pm ET – Blues Meets Girl

1:30-2:40 pm ET – Corey Hall

3-4:10 pm ET – Memphis Lightning

4:30-5:40 pm ET- Avey Grouws Band

6-7:30 pm ET – Mark Hummel


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!

This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Are you a vendor interested in setting up a the 2023 Blues on Reid on Saturday, March 25?


We are inviting all our vendor friends to showcase their products and services. Exhibits will open Saturday afternoon at 12pm to the public on Reid Avenue. The cost for an exhibit space is $75.

𝗧𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 bit.ly/3rrQWb8


For any questions, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 227-1223/director@gulfchamber.org.


Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade & Street Festival 

Saturday, February 25, 2023 

Riverfront Park 11:00-4:00    

Parade at 1:00 

 

Grateful Dogs… a celebration of peace, love, and dogs. 

Tie dye, rock and roll, hippies 

 

Come and celebrate Mardi Gras Apalach style with a street festival and parade of costumed folks and their dogs. The theme for this year’s parade is Grateful Dogs so break out the tie dye, love beads, and bring your Grateful Dogs. The parade of walkers, decorated golf carts and boats, begins at Riverfront Park and winds through town, ending back at the park where the party will continue with live music, dancing, a variety of local food, local arts and crafts vendors, and all kinds of raucous fun. Sponsored by the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers, the event is for the benefit of the Franklin County Animal Shelter and the Florida Wild Mammal Association. 

 

For information call 850-624-8085. Email us at apalachdogs@gmail.com or visit our website: saltybarkers.com






﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment