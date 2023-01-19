Thursday, January 19, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — January 19

JANUARY 19, 2023

Highlights

Public Comment Period Extended for Proposed Incidental Take Regulations for Revolution Wind

NOAA Fisheries is extending the comment period for proposed incidental take regulations to govern the incidental harassment of marine mammals related to the Revolution Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project. These regulations are pursuant to the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The public comment period is now open until February 7, 2023. Learn more about this proposed action, including how to submit a public comment.

Podcast: Shark Surveys and Lesson Plans—A Multitasking Teacher at Sea

In the latest episode of our podcast, Dive in with NOAA Fisheries, learn about the Teacher at Sea program and one of our recent teachers, Maronda Hastie, who went above and beyond to bring what she learned to her students. If you enjoy our podcast, consider subscribing in Apple PodcastsAnd let us know what you think: listener reviews really help us gain traction. Help Dive In with NOAA Fisheries climb the charts!

Alaska

Meet Amilee Wilson: Alaska Region’s New Tribal Relations Coordinator

750x500-AKR-AmileeWilson-fish

NOAA’s Alaska Region welcomes a new expert to foster understanding of tribal perspectives and improve working relationships and trust between agency staff and Alaska Native communities.

West Coast

An Entangled Web: Research Collaboration Unravels Causes and Consequences of Sea Lion Entanglements

750x500-sea-lion-with-satellite-tag-on-shore

Marine mammal entanglements in fishing gear such as gillnets and fishing line, and marine debris, including packing straps, can cause serious injuries. Tracking individual sea lions helps reveal the toll on the species.

Dam Removal Puts California Salmon in Hot Pursuit of Cold Water

750x500-hemphill-dam-after-removal

Collaborative efforts reopen six additional miles of habitat to migrating and resident fish. This includes California salmon that are now traversing a rocky stretch of river northeast of Sacramento for the first time in a century.

Science Blog: Not All Who Wander Are Lost

750x500-glider-data-2019-SFMC-Iceberg

Gliders, for example, might just be avoiding obstacles in their paths. Gliders are the giant tortoises of the sea. They fly at a speed of about 0.5 miles per hour, but pilots are still diligent about monitoring any obstacles the gliders may encounter and ensuring safe paths around them. This is the latest from the Autonomous Gliders in the Antarctic science blog series.

Pacific Islands

Now Available: 2023 Share the Shore & Sea Calendar

750x564-2022-AmericanSamoa-Seaturtle-painting-credit-MaryC

Organize your year and enjoy marine wildlife art in our 2023 Share the Shore & Sea Calendar, which you can download and print at home.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Frequent Questions—Offshore Wind and Whales

750x500-block-island-wind-farm-Ionna22

Concerned about the recent whale strandings along the East Coast? So are we. Our experts are following the science and sharing the facts: read these frequently asked questions about interactions between offshore wind energy projects and whales on the East Coast.

Upcoming Deadlines

January 20: Pre-proposals due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program Funding

January 23: Comments due for proposed incidental take regulations related to the Revolution Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project

January 27: Comments due for Draft 5th U.S. National Climate Assessment

January 27: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training (Gulf B-WET) Program Funding Opportunity

February 10: Applications due for 2023 Woods Hole Partnership Education Program

February 10: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Chesapeake Bay B-WET Program School District Programming Funding Opportunity

February 15: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) Program

February 20: Applications due for the Chesapeake Bay Summer Internship Program and the Chesapeake-Student Recruitment, Early Advisement and Mentoring (C-StREAM) Program

March 6: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund

March 31: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service for the expansion of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA Plus) 

Upcoming Events

January 24–26: New England Fishery Management Council January 2023 Council Meeting

January 30–February 2: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council January 2023 Council Meeting

February 7–9: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council February 2023 Council Meeting

February 7: Financial Assistance Workshop for Grant Applicants and Recipients - St. Petersburg

February 8–9: eeBLUE Aquaculture Literacy Mini-Grant Symposium

February 9–13: North Pacific Fishery Management Council February 2023 Council Meeting

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information

