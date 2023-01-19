The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation issued its first Property Insurance Stability Report for 2023 last week and it found that Franklin County has one of the highest average costs for single-family home property insurance in Florida.
Franklin County ranked 7th out of Florida’s 67 counties in terms of average property insurance costs at 4,267 dollars a year.
Gulf County also made the top ten list at an average of just over 3000 dollars a year and Wakulla County made the top ten list of lowest property insurance costs at an average of 1870 dollars a year.
The highest property insurance costs in Florida are found in Monroe County with an average of over 7100 dollars a year, the lowest are found in Columbia County at 1885 dollars.
Franklin County ranked 7th out of Florida’s 67 counties in terms of average property insurance costs at 4,267 dollars a year.
Gulf County also made the top ten list at an average of just over 3000 dollars a year and Wakulla County made the top ten list of lowest property insurance costs at an average of 1870 dollars a year.
The highest property insurance costs in Florida are found in Monroe County with an average of over 7100 dollars a year, the lowest are found in Columbia County at 1885 dollars.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment