Thursday, January 19, 2023

Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Weekly Chamber E-news

Welcome Our New Member!

Dave Marker - Friend of the Chamber
Ribbon Cutting
What a great time at the ribbon cutting for Integrity Healthcare and Training Solutions!

Chamber and Community Events

Special Exhibits: Nuremberg and War Crimes Trials

1/3 -1/28
Networking Luncheon.
1/25
Ribbon Cutting for St. Joe Gas Company
2/2

Ribbon Cutting for Timber and Tides Real Estate

2/9

Big Bend Hospice Volunteer Orientation
2/18
Murder Mystery Dinner Show at The Moose Lodge.
2/18, 2/19, 2/25
Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for English Financial
2/23

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.



