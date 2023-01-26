Franklin County is continuing to move forward on hiring a code enforcement officer, but before the county commission actually hires someone, they need to make sure they have rules in place for the officer to enforce.
Over the past year, the most complained about code enforcement issues included 8 complaints about Recreational Vehicles, 6 complaints about unauthorized land use, 4 complaints about trash, and 3 complaints about land clearing and fill.
There were also 13 building department related complaints and 9 sea turtle lighting complaints, but those would not be handled by a code enforcement officer.
County commissioners have sent the list of complaints to the county attorney so that he can verify that there is an ordinance in place to address the issues and that the language in any pre-existing ordinance is current and has adequate penalties for the violations.
Last year the commission approved an ordinance addressing the need for code enforcement in the county.
The ordinance allows residents to report code enforcement violations and once the violations have been investigated and the responsible party fails to remedy the situation, either by ignoring or refusing to respond to the violation notification, the matter will be sent to a Magistrate for a ruling.
Based on the magistrate's ruling, the county will proceed with enforcement.
