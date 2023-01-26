Franklin County is looking for a new permanent location for the Supervisor of Elections office, and may have found one in Eastpoint.
The current building on Avenue F in Apalachicola is pretty old, and it has issues like a leaky roof and an Air Conditioner that sometimes goes out.
But most importantly, the elections office needs a site that is secure to protect the voting machinery.
The problem is there isn’t a lot of affordable property in Franklin County, though Commissioner Ricky Jones said there may be 6-acre site in Eastpoint that might be suitable.
The county has about 750 thousand dollars through the American Rescue Plan to purchase a site and have agreed to start the appraisal process in the hopes that the county can purchase the land and build a new elections office there.
