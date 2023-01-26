Thursday, January 26, 2023

Weekly Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce E-news

Welcome Our New Members!

Wakulla Dance Academy

Barineau Heating and Air 

Sweet Magnolia Inn
Installation of Officers and Directors
2023 Offices and Directors
The President's Award went to our very own Petra Shuff!
1st Luncheon of 2023 is in the books! 
Our very first Chamber Networking Luncheon of 2023 took place on a very rainy Thursday. Despite the bad weather we had 71 members and guests join us for lunch in one of our favorite locations: the beautiful Lodge at Sherlock SpringsThe Kast Net catered, and the menu consisted of eggrolls, lo mein, fried rice, and their famous Kentucky Bourbon Chicken. (See More)

Chamber and Community Events

Special Exhibits: Nuremberg and War Crimes Trials

1/3 -1/28

Exhibit honoring our country’s African American Soldiers

1/31 - 2/25

Ribbon Cutting for St. Joe Gas Company
2/2

Antique Auto and Motorcycle Swap-Meet
2/4

Chili Cook Off Fundraiser
2/4

Ribbon Cutting for Timber and Tides Real Estate

2/9

Big Bend Hospice Volunteer Orientation
2/18

Murder Mystery Dinner Show at The Moose Lodge.
2/18, 2/19, 2/25
Mardi Gras Fundraiser Ball
2/18

Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for English Financial
2/23

Leaders Against Litter Clean Up
2/25

Senior Center Fundraiser Dinner
3/1

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.



