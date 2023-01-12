Franklin County is moving forward on replacing the playground equipment at the St. George Island public beach.
The playground equipment was removed from the park earlier last year as it had deteriorated beyond repair.
The previous playground was not easily accessible by wheelchairs and contained no equipment for users with sensory or mobility impairments.
The proposed playground improvements will be handicapped accessible with surface accessibility enhancements, shade and a picnic area.
There will also be low maintenance native landscaping and turtle friendly security lighting.
A playground vendor will be in town this week to present design options to the playground advisory committee.
Once the committee recommends a design, the design will be presented to the Franklin County Commission at their next meeting.
The cost to replace the equipment is expected to run about 300 thousand dollars.
Franklin County has received a $200,000 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to purchase and install the equipment.
The St. George Island Civic Club has raised nearly $40,000 for the project, and the Franklin County Tourist Development Council will likely cover the remaining $60,000.
