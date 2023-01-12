The largest drone hangar in the state of Florida will be built in Gulf County this year.
Skyborne Technology received a building permit from Gulf County to build the hangar; The 100-foot high and 300-foot-long hangar is currently scheduled for completion at the end of 2023.
The project will also bring infrastructure for water, sewer, power, and road to the hangar.
Skyborne Technology builds airships ranging from 70 feet to 250 feet; the company has a manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka and owns the airport in Port St. Joe for manned and unmanned operations.
Winfield Construction will be the General Contractor for the construction and the manufacturer is Legacy Building Solutions.
The construction of the hangar will run in parallel with the build of the SMA 600 Series drone tether-airship.
Jim McKnight, Director of the Gulf County Economic Development Council said they anticipate the project will bring good paying jobs to the community in late 2023.”
