NOAA Fisheries FishNews — January 12

Upcoming Deadlines
January 13: *Note corrected deadline—Applications and nominations due for National Fish Partnership Habitat Board
January 17: Nominations due for Marine and Coastal Area-Based Management Advisory Committee
January 20: Pre-proposals due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program Funding
January 23: Comments due for proposed incidental take regulations related to the Revolution Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project
January 27: Comments due for Draft 5th U.S. National Climate Assessment
January 27: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training (Gulf B-WET) Program Funding Opportunity
February 10: Applications due for 2023 Woods Hole Partnership Education Program
February 10: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Chesapeake Bay B-WET Program School District Programming Funding Opportunity
February 15: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) Program
February 20: Applications due for the Chesapeake Bay Summer Internship Program and the Chesapeake-Student Recruitment, Early Advisement and Mentoring (C-StREAM) Program
March 6: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund
March 31: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service for the expansion of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA Plus) U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service
