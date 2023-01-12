Thursday, January 12, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — January 12

JANUARY 12, 2023

Highlights

Eleven New North Atlantic Right Whale Calves

It’s calving season for endangered North Atlantic right whales, and NOAA Fisheries’ partners have documented eleven calves so far. Mom-calf pairs spend nearly all their time at or near the ocean’s surface, making them vulnerable to collisions with boats and ships. No matter the size of your vessel, slowing down to 10 knots or less when right whales are present reduces your chances of a collision and helps protect these whales from injury or death.

2022 in Review: Our Top Habitat Conservation Stories

NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation made significant progress conserving, protecting, and restoring habitat in 2022. Take a look back at some of the most popular stories about habitat conservation.

Alaska

Empowering a Fleet Through Electronic Technologies

The pollock fishery in the Gulf of Alaska is unique in many ways. In Alaska’s Bering Sea, the pollock fishery is rationalized, which means each vessel/permit holder is allocated a certain amount of catch for the season. But the Gulf of Alaska pollock fishery is open access, with every vessel racing against the others for catch. Learn about how electronic monitoring is changing the Gulf of Alaska pollock fishery.

West Coast

Science Blog: Glider Piloting with Jen: A Glider Honors a Beloved Friend

This year, a special glider is flying in the Southern Ocean. This is the latest from the Autonomous Gliders in the Antarctic science blog series.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Funding Opportunity Open for Chesapeake Bay Fisheries Research

Up to $1.5 million in grant funds are available to support research into how key Chesapeake Bay fisheries species change their behavior to deal with changing habitat and climate. Applications are due April 17.

Upcoming Deadlines

January 13*Note corrected deadline—Applications and nominations due for National Fish Partnership Habitat Board 

January 17: Nominations due for Marine and Coastal Area-Based Management Advisory Committee

January 20: Pre-proposals due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program Funding

January 23: Comments due for proposed incidental take regulations related to the Revolution Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project

January 27: Comments due for Draft 5th U.S. National Climate Assessment

January 27: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training (Gulf B-WET) Program Funding Opportunity

February 10: Applications due for 2023 Woods Hole Partnership Education Program

February 10: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Chesapeake Bay B-WET Program School District Programming Funding Opportunity

February 15: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) Program

February 20: Applications due for the Chesapeake Bay Summer Internship Program and the Chesapeake-Student Recruitment, Early Advisement and Mentoring (C-StREAM) Program

March 6: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund

March 31: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service for the expansion of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA Plus) U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service 

Upcoming Events

January 12: Financial Assistance Workshop for Grant Applicants and Recipients - Honolulu

January 16: FY 2023 New England B-WET Funding Opportunity Informational Sessions

January 24–26: New England Fishery Management Council January 2023 Council Meeting

January 30–February 2: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council January 2023 Council Meeting

February 7–9: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council February 2023 Council Meeting

February 7: Financial Assistance Workshop for Grant Applicants and Recipients - St. Petersburg

February 9–13: North Pacific Fishery Management Council February 2023 Council Meeting

Federal Register Actions

