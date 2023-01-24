Franklin County is seeking qualifications from groups that would like help the county create a Strategic Plan for Economic Development.
The project is being funded through a $25,000 grant from Duke Energy that was awarded to Franklin County last November.
A strategic plan for economic development helps to steer the economic future of a community by outlining goals and the actions needed to realize those goals.
The plan will assist the county by developing a vision of the future, focusing on areas such as the local business climate, workforce development, quality of life, infrastructure, workforce diversity and tourism.
