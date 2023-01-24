If you are looking for work, the Franklin County Emergency Management is hiring.
Emergency Management is looking for an office manager and SPN Coordinator.
The job requires clerical skills, and the right candidate will also have to develop and maintain the special needs roster and the Transportation Disadvantaged Evacuation programs.
You must have excellent communication skills, be able to handle confidential records, be able to multi-task, and be able to work in a stressful environment.
The applicant also must be able to develop and maintain the Emergency Management website.
And because its emergency management, you must be available and prepared to respond to any emergency/disaster or potential emergency, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week if the Emergency Management Office is activated.
The deadline to apply for the job is Friday, February the 10th at 4:30 PM.
Applications are available at the Emergency Management Office at the Apalachicola airport or on-line at www.franklincountyflorida.com
