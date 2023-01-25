Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Aside from being a board certified physician and focusing in minimally-invasive cosmetic surgery, 𝗗𝗿. 𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 is focused on being an expert in the cosmetic enhancement field and has a track record of expertise and philanthropy that expands well beyond our country's borders. A well-regarded physician, Dr. Vincent Ivers assists people in need through his missionary work with the Catholic Relief Services and the 20-30 Club of Panama. Founded in 1943, the humanitarian organization has helped some millions of people in 100 countries.


Traveling on mission trips through rugged terrain, Dr. Ivers blends his work with relief organizations with a thriving private practice in Panama City and Port Saint Joe, Florida, and management of a cosmetic medical spa in Panama City, Florida.


In addition to maintaining two very busy practices, Dr. Vincent Ivers continues to provide hospital coverage. He serves as an attending physician and emergency room physician in the area.


Dr. Vincent Ivers

Medical Cosmetic Center

(850) 872-1777

2101 Northside Dr. #403, Panama City, FL 32405

www.iversmd.com

PeoplesSouth Bank was chartered in 1973 and opened for business as a full-service commercial bank in Colquitt, Georgia. Since that time, the bank has grown to 31 locations operating in Southwest Georgia, Southeast Alabama, and the Panhandle of Florida.


PeoplesSouth Bank is a community bank where people are more than just a number. You are an individual, you have a name, and you always deserve personal, undivided attention. Their goal is to fulfill all of your banking needs.


The philosophy of PeoplesSouth Bank is very clear: they strive to maintain an environment where you the customer, and the potential customer, will want to bank for a lifetime.


PeoplesSouth Bank - Port St. Joe Branch

529 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd, Port St. Joe, FL

850-952-0710

www.peoplessouth.com


Hours:

Monday thru Thursday:

Lobby: 8:30 - 5:00

Drive thru: 8:30 - 5:00

Hours:

Friday: Lobby: 8:30 - 5:00

Drive thru: 8:30 - 5:00

Jaime Price is a Licensed Real Estate Agent with The BeMAJOR Team – EXP Realty, working  closely with both Buyers and Sellers to help them achieve their unique goals as well as helping to facilitate successful closings to make them as seamless as possible.


Jaime has years of experience in the local market and is always willing to step in however she is needed to get the job done.


Jaime is very involved in the community coaching sports, regularly volunteering, serving as President for the Recreational Cheerleading Board and is also on the Board for the Youth Baseball League.

Jaime Price, Realtor - The BeMajor Team, EXp Realty

(850) 296-7202

Jaime.Price@exprealty.com

407 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Blues Meets Girl

Corey Hall

Memphis Lightning

Avey Grouws Band

Mark Hummel


Be a part of this year's amazing line-up! With TWO national touring acts on this year's festival, we will extend our advertising reach. Make sure YOUR business is recognized and promoted as a sponsor.


