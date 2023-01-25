Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

PeoplesSouth Bank was chartered in 1973 and opened for business as a full-service commercial bank in Colquitt, Georgia. Since that time, the bank has grown to 31 locations operating in Southwest Georgia, Southeast Alabama, and the Panhandle of Florida.
PeoplesSouth Bank is a community bank where people are more than just a number. You are an individual, you have a name, and you always deserve personal, undivided attention. Their goal is to fulfill all of your banking needs.
The philosophy of PeoplesSouth Bank is very clear: they strive to maintain an environment where you the customer, and the potential customer, will want to bank for a lifetime.
PeoplesSouth Bank - Port St. Joe Branch
529 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd, Port St. Joe, FL
850-952-0710
www.peoplessouth.com
Hours:
Monday thru Thursday:
Lobby: 8:30 - 5:00
Drive thru: 8:30 - 5:00
Friday: Lobby: 8:30 - 5:00
Drive thru: 8:30 - 5:00
