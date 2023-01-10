Franklin County will
revisit a proposed development in Eastpoint after the developers requested some
changes to a plan that was approved in 2019.
The project is
called Serenity Seaside Resort; the Planned Unit Development that was approved
a few years ago allows for 44 residential units, a 40-unit hotel and 60
cottages on about 56 acres at the intersection of Island Drive and South
Bayshore Drive near the St. George Island bridge.
The development will
also provide about 10 thousand square feet of event space for the community, as
well as a coffee shop and a restaurant which will be open to the public.
Much of the
construction will be done on about 16 acres with a density of about 2.4 units
per acre while 40 acres will be left as green space.
The developers are
now asking for a few changes to the plan, including moving the entry from Island
Drive to south Bayshore Drive.
The developer plans to change the
main hotel to a hotel-resort-spa design versus the current motor court design
which they say will provide a more conventional event use and short stay such
as a modern hotel facility would provide.
The proposed revisions are
expected to reduce the number of lots in the northwest of the PUD which will
result in less requirements for stormwater management and a less congested
residential area to the northwest.
The changes will
require a public hearing before the Franklin County Commission.
It will also require
consideration by the County’s Planning and Zoning Board.
The county P and Z
will consider the changes at their meeting tonight at 6 at the Franklin County
Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
That meeting is open
to the public and can also be attended by ZOOM.
To join Zoom via computer, use the link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83125523266 on the meeting date and time.
