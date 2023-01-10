The Carrabelle City Commission has approved new rules for using
golf carts in the city limits.
On January the 5th the city approved and adopted a
new Golf Cart Ordinance allowing golf carts to operate on all city-owned
streets and roads within the city limits of Carrabelle.
The ordinance does not allow for the use of ATVs or UTVs on city
streets.
Golf carts may be operated any time of the day or night, but
only with the proper equipment which includes, brakes and brake lights, a rear-view
mirror, red reflectors on the front and rear of the vehicle, and a windshield.
A drivers license is not required, but the driver must be at
least 14 years old.
There is no requirement for a city permit or a city fee to
operate golf carts.
Golf carts cannot be used on Highway 98 and cannot go across Hwy
98 until the city receives Florida Department of Transportation approval for
golf carts to cross the highway at specific locations.
The City is currently seeking approval for two crossing
locations at Southeast 3rd street and 4th street
Northwest.
Golf carts also cannot be driven along or on any sidewalks in
the City of Carrabelle.
