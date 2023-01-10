Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The Carrabelle City Commission has approved new rules for using golf carts in the city limits.

 

On January the 5th the city approved and adopted a new Golf Cart Ordinance allowing golf carts to operate on all city-owned streets and roads within the city limits of Carrabelle.

 

The ordinance does not allow for the use of ATVs or UTVs on city streets.

 

Golf carts may be operated any time of the day or night, but only with the proper equipment which includes, brakes and brake lights, a rear-view mirror, red reflectors on the front and rear of the vehicle, and a windshield.

 

A drivers license is not required, but the driver must be at least 14 years old.

 

There is no requirement for a city permit or a city fee to operate golf carts.

 

Golf carts cannot be used on Highway 98 and cannot go across Hwy 98 until the city receives Florida Department of Transportation approval for golf carts to cross the highway at specific locations.

 

The City is currently seeking approval for two crossing locations at Southeast 3rd street and 4th street Northwest.

 

Golf carts also cannot be driven along or on any sidewalks in the City of Carrabelle.




