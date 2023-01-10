Students and staff at Wewahitchka Elementary School were evacuated from the school today after a written bomb threat was found in the school.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the written bomb threat at about noon eastern time.
Students and faculty were evacuated from the campus and ultimately dismissed early with Wewahitchka High School students.
The campus was secured a searched with the help of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.
No explosive devices were located, and the school is deemed safe.
Classes will continue as scheduled tomorrow.
No suspects have been identified in the case; however, it is believed the threat was made by a student.
Investigators will continue to work with the School Resource Deputy and school administration to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information may contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at (850)227-1115.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the written bomb threat at about noon eastern time.
Students and faculty were evacuated from the campus and ultimately dismissed early with Wewahitchka High School students.
The campus was secured a searched with the help of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.
No explosive devices were located, and the school is deemed safe.
Classes will continue as scheduled tomorrow.
No suspects have been identified in the case; however, it is believed the threat was made by a student.
Investigators will continue to work with the School Resource Deputy and school administration to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information may contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at (850)227-1115.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment