Franklin County commissioners have agreed to hold a public hearing to lower the setback required between septic systems and wetlandsFranklin County commissioners have agreed to hold a public hearing to lower the setback required between septic systems and wetlands

Franklin County commissioners have agreed to hold a public hearing to lower the setback required between septic systems and wetlands.
The issue was raised because a St. George Island property owner is asking for a variance to encroach into the wetland setback to place an aerobic septic system on their property.
Franklin County currently requires a 75-foot setback between aerobic systems and any adjacent wetlands.
The setback is 150 feet between septic tanks and wetlands, because septic tanks are less efficient.
The county’s requirement is more stringent than the state setback requirement of 50 feet for both septic and aerobic systems.
Commissioners said they would consider lowering the local setback requirements but want to hear from the public before making any changes.
The commission will schedule the public hearing for their second meeting in February.
The issue was raised because a St. George Island property owner is asking for a variance to encroach into the wetland setback to place an aerobic septic system on their property.
Franklin County currently requires a 75-foot setback between aerobic systems and any adjacent wetlands.
The setback is 150 feet between septic tanks and wetlands, because septic tanks are less efficient.
The county’s requirement is more stringent than the state setback requirement of 50 feet for both septic and aerobic systems.
Commissioners said they would consider lowering the local setback requirements but want to hear from the public before making any changes.
The commission will schedule the public hearing for their second meeting in February.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment