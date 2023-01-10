Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The Apalachicola Bay is a lot cleaner today thanks to numerous groups and individuals who took part in the Ghost Trap Rodeo on Saturday


photo courtesy of Jo Ellen Pearman



Instead of fish, the Ghost Trap Rodeo has participants hunt for abandoned crab traps, plastics and other marine debris.

 

Over 4 hours on Saturday, volunteers collected over nearly 6000 pounds of trash from the Bay, including 193 derelict crab traps.

 

It was the most successful Rodeo event held locally since the program began in 2018, thanks in large part to the Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission who brought 3 airboats to the event so they were able to get trash from those hard-to-reach places.

 

Not only did volunteers get rid of the unused crab traps, but also removed a bunch of other trash including a bicycle, car tires and a number of mattresses.

 

And they were able to rescue a Barbie Doll that was caught in one of the crab traps.

 

The volunteers got prizes ranging from coolers and rods and reels to filet knives and even George Foreman Grill.

 

People also won gift certificates from local stores and restaurants.  

 

Organizers of the event said the Rodeo would not have been possible without the generous donations and help from local businesses and individuals.




