Thursday, January 5, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

If you are shopping for a custom home builder on Florida’s Forgotten Coast, look no further🏠😉!


Big Fish Construction LLC has completed over 400 homes in Mexico Beach, St. George Island, St. Joe Beach, Port St. Joe, Indian Pass, WindMark Beach, Cape San Blas, and Carrabelle and offers a seasoned team of vetted subcontractors delivering the highest quality of craftsmanship.


While Big Fish’s primary emphasis is on home building, the company has the ability and the experience to manage a wide range of projects.


Their services include:

- Custom Home Building

- Medium to Light Commercial Construction

- Existing Home Remodels

- Tenant Buildouts

- Site Improvements

- DEP Planning & Permitting


Start making your coastal dream home a reality! Contact Big Fish Construction today!


𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗙𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

346 Commerce Blvd., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-6400

www.bigfishconstruction.com

The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, located in Carrabelle, Florida, was established to honor and preserve the heritage of the men and women who trained at the camp during WWII. Camp Gordon Johnston opened in 1942 for the sole purpose of training Infantry Divisions and their support units in amphibious operations by U. S. Army Engineer Special Brigades. This camp trained a quarter of a million men, closing in June of 1946.


Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum invites you to a special exhibit on the War Crime Trials of German military and government members. In 1945 and 46 high ranking members of the German military and government including Rudolph Hesse and Goering were prosecuted for war crimes and crimes committed against humanity stemming from their actions before and during WWII. Through the month of January the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum presents an exhibit about the trials covering some of the more notorious defendants as well as the prosecutors, the charges, and the verdicts. Exhibit includes WWII artifacts whose origin and path to the museum remain shrouded in mystery. Don’t miss this fascinating exhibit.

 

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum

1873 U.S. Highway 98 West, Carrabelle, FL

(850) 697-8575


museum@campgordonjohnston.com

www.campgordonjohnston.com


Admission is free.

Hours of Operation: Open for our regular schedule – 11 AM – 5 PM Tuesday through Saturday

Hungry Howie’s is HOME OF THE ORIGINAL FLAVORED CRUST® PIZZA!!

Their pizzas are made from the finest ingredients, like 100% mozzarella cheese and dough made fresh daily. Choose from 8 mouthwatering crust flavors: Butter, Butter Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Ranch, Onion, Cajun, Sesame and Garlic Herb. Place your carry out or delivery order by calling your local store or ordering online today.

They also offer oven-baked subs, bread, fresh salads, wings, no-dough bowls, pasta, desserts, and a wide variety of drinks!


Hungry Howie’s

418 Monument Ave., Port St Joe, FL

(850) 229-9222


www.hungryhowies.com/stores/fl/port-st-joe/418-monument-ave

OPEN:

SUN - THU: 11:00AM - 9:30PM

FRI - SAT: 11:00AM - 10:00PM

