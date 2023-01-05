Franklin County Commissioners this week recognized Franklin Needs Incorporated for the work it did to help return mammography services to Weems Memorial Hospital.
Last October the group presented a check to Weems Memorial Hospital for over 137 thousand dollars that will now be used to purchase a new mammography machine for the hospital.
It will return mammography services to the hospital for the first time in nearly 10 years.
Franklin Needs is a group that for years has raised money to provide free mammograms to uninsured residents of Franklin County.
Their main fundraiser is an event called Pink Out which is held every October at Paddy’s Raw Bar on St. George Island.
The money provided by Franklin Needs will be used as a required match for a 258 thousand dollar grant recently awarded to Weems Hospital from the US Department of Agriculture through the American Rescue Plan Act.
That grant will allow Weems to purchase not only a digital mammography machine but also an echo ultrasound machine.
It will also allow the hospital to move and install an existing computed tomography scan machine from a mobile unit to a permanent location within the hospital building.
Last October the group presented a check to Weems Memorial Hospital for over 137 thousand dollars that will now be used to purchase a new mammography machine for the hospital.
It will return mammography services to the hospital for the first time in nearly 10 years.
Franklin Needs is a group that for years has raised money to provide free mammograms to uninsured residents of Franklin County.
Their main fundraiser is an event called Pink Out which is held every October at Paddy’s Raw Bar on St. George Island.
The money provided by Franklin Needs will be used as a required match for a 258 thousand dollar grant recently awarded to Weems Hospital from the US Department of Agriculture through the American Rescue Plan Act.
That grant will allow Weems to purchase not only a digital mammography machine but also an echo ultrasound machine.
It will also allow the hospital to move and install an existing computed tomography scan machine from a mobile unit to a permanent location within the hospital building.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment