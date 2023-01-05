Thursday, January 5, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — January 5

JANUARY 5, 2023

2019 Report of Marine Mammal Strandings in the United States

These national and regional marine mammal stranding overviews detail marine mammal stranding rates, trends, and activities in the United States in a given year. In 2019, there were 7,719 confirmed marine mammal strandings in the United States.

Public Comment Requested on Proposed Incidental Take Regulations for Revolution Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project

NOAA Fisheries is proposing incidental take regulations, pursuant to the Marine Mammal Protection Act, to govern the incidental harassment of marine mammals related to the Revolution Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project offshore Rhode Island. The public comment period is open until January 23, 2023. Information on this proposed action, including how to submit a public comment, are available on our website.

Seafood Import Monitoring Program Proposed Rule to Expand Species Groups and Improve Implementation

NOAA seeks public comment on changes to its Seafood Import Monitoring Program. The proposed rule would increase the included species from approximately 1,100 to 1,672 unique species. Public comment on changes to the program will be accepted until March 28, 2023.

Diving Deeper with DisMAP: Hawaiʻi’s Deep 7 Bottomfish Now Available in NOAA’s Distribution Mapping and Analysis Portal

The Distribution Mapping and Analysis Portal (DisMAP) is a data visualization tool that displays changes in distribution over time for more than 900 marine species using data from surveys such as NOAA Fisheries bottom trawls. This month, DisMAP expanded to include new distribution maps for seven Hawaiian bottomfish species collectively known as the Deep 7 bottomfish complex.

Alaska

Accurately Accounting for the Economic Value of Marine Ecosystems

Marine ecosystems provide myriad benefits to humans—from supplying food to tempering our climate to regulating the air we breathe. To use our oceans wisely, we need to understand the economic value of these “ecosystem services.”  Reliable estimates of the monetary value of benefits provided by marine ecosystems are key to balancing tradeoffs among ecological, social, and economic priorities.

West Coast

Science Blog: The U.S. AMLR Program Gliders Are Back With Exciting New Updates!

New sensors offer the promise of new insights into Antarctica’s tiniest residents. This is the latest from the Autonomous Gliders in the Antarctic science blog.

Pacific Islands

Must-Read Pacific Islands Stories of 2022

Year in review: Find out which of our stories you read the most and which ones we highly recommend. Also, get to know some of our amazing staff.

Meet Diana Kramer, Regional Marine Wildlife Response Coordinator

From preparing fish meals as an aquarium volunteer to overseeing hundreds of animal rehabilitations, Diana has spent her life helping marine mammals.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Farming Sea Scallops in Maine

The aquaculture of sea scallops in Maine has been developing for about 20 years. It offers new opportunities for former and existing commercial fishermen.

Charting Vessel Owner Costs for Commercial Fishing in the Northeast

Our social scientists worked with fishery managers and fishing industry members to help develop a new tool to better understand trends and patterns in commercial fishing business costs in Northeast fisheries.

Photos: 2022 Field Fresh Blog Photo Gallery

Check out our new gallery of amazing photos taken by our bloggers in 2022. This is the latest from the Field Fresh Blog: Science in Motion series.

Upcoming Deadlines

January 17: Nominations due for Marine and Coastal Area-Based Management Advisory Committee

January 20: Pre-proposals due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program Funding

January 23: Applications and nominations due for National Fish Partnership Habitat Board 

January 23: Comments due for proposed incidental take regulations related to the Revolution Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project

January 27: Comments due for Draft 5th U.S. National Climate Assessment

January 27: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training (Gulf B-WET) Program Funding Opportunity

February 10: Applications due 2023 Woods Hole Partnership Education Program

February 10: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Chesapeake Bay B-WET Program School District Programming Funding Opportunity

February 15: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) Program

February 20: Applications due for the Chesapeake Bay Summer Internship Program and the Chesapeake-Student Recruitment, Early Advisement and Mentoring (C-StREAM) Program

March 6: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund

Upcoming Events

January 10–16: FY 2023 New England B-WET Funding Opportunity Informational Sessions

January 12: Financial Assistance Workshop for Grant Applicants and Recipients - Honolulu

February 7: Financial Assistance Workshop for Grant Applicants and Recipients - St. Petersburg

Federal Register Actions

