County Commissioners on Tuesday recognized Alan Pierce for his years of service to the community.
Alan began working for Franklin County in 1988 in the County Planning Department and over the years served as the County Planner, and did three stints as the director of emergency management.
He also served as director of administrative services.
Most recently he served as special projects coordinator for BP oil spill money.
He also served as mayor of Apalachicola in the late 1990’s.
He has also retired about three times, but kept returning to take on different projects – he retired so many times that his staff joked that they were installing a turnstile and calling it Alan’s Doorway.
Commissioners thanked Alan for his hard work and the indispensable knowledge he brought to the county.
Alan said it has been an honor to work with the commission and he is now looking forward to some new opportunities.
Alan began working for Franklin County in 1988 in the County Planning Department and over the years served as the County Planner, and did three stints as the director of emergency management.
He also served as director of administrative services.
Most recently he served as special projects coordinator for BP oil spill money.
He also served as mayor of Apalachicola in the late 1990’s.
He has also retired about three times, but kept returning to take on different projects – he retired so many times that his staff joked that they were installing a turnstile and calling it Alan’s Doorway.
Commissioners thanked Alan for his hard work and the indispensable knowledge he brought to the county.
Alan said it has been an honor to work with the commission and he is now looking forward to some new opportunities.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment