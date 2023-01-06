Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Thursday – Open 5-10. Martin Rodriguez 7-10.
Solo acoustic artist playing a mix of Roots, Rock, Blues and classic tunes as well as his own original music.
www.mrodsongs.com
Friday – Open 5-10. Highbeams 7-10.
Highbeams are a trio of brothers that play emotive, high energy Folk Rock. Since their first show on New Years Eve 2012, the band has captured audiences all over the Southeast with their warm, personable stage presence and rich three-part harmonies. Highbeams have traveled all over the U.S. performing hundreds of shows every year; including opening slots for acts like Vertical Horizon, Chase Bryant, Col Bruce Hampton, and the Grammy nominated duo, Brothers Osborne.
www.highbeamsmusic.com
Saturday – Open 5-10. Eva Via 7-10
Eva Via is a full-time RVer who travels to surf, mountain bike, and explore every part of “the Best Country”. When she’s not towing her 30-foot trailer, she’s writing original music. Her sound is like if Bob Dylan and Maddie & Tae wrote an album at a downhill park. This show will be a delightful mix of covers and originals. Knowing her, there will be some kind of competition, so bring your Christmas spirit *and* your A game.
www.facebook.com/EvaViaMusic/
D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Wednesday - Friday.
www.facebook.com/D-and-Js-BBQ
Coming up:
Tuesday January 10 – John Ford
Wednesday January 11 – Evan Barber
Thursday January 12 – Janelle Frost
Friday January 13 – George Aussman
Saturday January 14 – Closed for Private Event
