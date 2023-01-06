Friday, January 6, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Join us tonight for First Friday Sip & Shop,from 5-7pm ET for adult beverages, light hors d'oeuvres while finding great deals and good times on Reid Avenue at participating businesses!


Bellou2

The Joe Center for the Arts

About Beach

Beach Realty of Cape San Blas

Cabana 15

Wendy Patrick Designs

Shirley Southern Boutique

Magnolias Boutique

The Fuss Boutique

Solana Shades

Joseph's Cottage

No Name Books & Gifts

The Sugar Shack

Coastal Realty Group

The Dark Horse Exchange

Come sale away with us on Saturday, January 7th at the Swivel Sisters Women's Fishing Club Nautical-themed yard sale!


We've got new and used nautical EVERYTHING from fishing tackle, boat gear, kayaking accessories, beachy items, and home decor! We'll also be selling Swivel Sisters swag like hats, shirts and even past years' tournament shirts!


Coast by and visit the sisters from 9:00 a.m. est to 12:00 p.m. at 701 10th Street, Port St. Joe!

﻿

And be sure to "tale" a friend!


Join us Monday morning at The Joe - Port St Joe for coffee, tea, and conversation. ﻿You bring the topic!

St. Joe Bar & Package is the spot to be!


Offering a friendly small-town atmosphere, St. Joe Bar is located in the heart of downtown Port St. Joe and it features cold drinks, your favorite football games and live music on the weekends!

This 3rd generation family business is where most locals hang out! Visit them soon and don’t forget to pick up any items you might need to celebrate the holidays in style!


𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Thursday – Open 5-10. Martin Rodriguez 7-10.

Solo acoustic artist playing a mix of Roots, Rock, Blues and classic tunes as well as his own original music.

www.mrodsongs.com


Friday – Open 5-10. Highbeams 7-10.

Highbeams are a trio of brothers that play emotive, high energy Folk Rock. Since their first show on New Years Eve 2012, the band has captured audiences all over the Southeast with their warm, personable stage presence and rich three-part harmonies. Highbeams have traveled all over the U.S. performing hundreds of shows every year; including opening slots for acts like Vertical Horizon, Chase Bryant, Col Bruce Hampton, and the Grammy nominated duo, Brothers Osborne.

www.highbeamsmusic.com


Saturday – Open 5-10. Eva Via 7-10

Eva Via is a full-time RVer who travels to surf, mountain bike, and explore every part of “the Best Country”. When she’s not towing her 30-foot trailer, she’s writing original music. Her sound is like if Bob Dylan and Maddie & Tae wrote an album at a downhill park. This show will be a delightful mix of covers and originals. Knowing her, there will be some kind of competition, so bring your Christmas spirit *and* your A game.

www.facebook.com/EvaViaMusic/


D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Wednesday - Friday.

www.facebook.com/D-and-Js-BBQ

﻿

Coming up:

Tuesday January 10 – John Ford

Wednesday January 11 – Evan Barber

Thursday January 12 – Janelle Frost

Friday January 13 – George Aussman

Saturday January 14 – Closed for Private Event


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023, AT 6 PM


Step Into My Studio is ready for 2023 and all the great classes we've got lined up!


Our opening reception is where you'll be able to meet all the Artists who'll be teaching in January and February. Come enjoy refreshments, see the artists work on display and for sale.


201 Reid Avenue - Free & Open to the public.


Check out the line up of classes and register/pay online at: https://thejoecenterforthearts41.wildapricot.org/page-18189


National Florida Day

﻿THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2023 AT 10 AM – 11 AM

Constitution Convention Museum State Park


Celebrate National Florida Day by learning about the rich Florida history right here in Port St. Joe. Tour the Constitution Convention Museum and hear how events in the town of St. Joseph led to Florida becoming a state in 1845.

﻿

Program is free with regular park admission fee of $2.00 per person. 


SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022 - 11 AM – 4 PM

JSL Chili Cook-Off

Haughty Heron

This is your guide to all things Chili Cook-Off REGISTRATION!


Use these handy links to register electronically -

Chili Team Registration: for those who want to cook and serve their chili at the event and battle for the honor of being the best chili in town https://forms.gle/nD7iQ5EyWGV5d9FG6


Vendor Registration: for those who want to sell their crafts and wares or other goods https://forms.gle/8c4sRzSrsMP8k87Y8

﻿

Car Registration: for those who want to show off their sweet ride and try to prove themselves the hottest vehicle in the area https://forms.gle/YEpsg4mAxvairDd66


It is that time of year again when you get your chili pots out and compete for the best chili in Gulf County!


This year will have arts and craft vendors, a car show, and a kid zone!


Also, we are looking for cool rides to showcase, so reach out to us or just show up the day of the event


The 2023 Breeze by the Bay 5k and 10k will be Saturday, March 4th!

Mark your calendars.

More details coming soon.

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 25 - starting at noon ET:

﻿

Noon-1:10 pm ET – Blues Meets Girl

1:30-2:40 pm ET – Corey Hall

3-4:10 pm ET – Memphis Lightning

4:30-5:40 pm ET- Avey Grouws Band

6-7:30 pm ET – Mark Hummel


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!

This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Are you a vendor interested in setting up a the 2023 Blues on Reid on Saturday, March 25?


We are inviting all our vendor friends to showcase their products and services. Exhibits will open Saturday afternoon at 12pm to the public on Reid Avenue. The cost for an exhibit space is $75.

𝗧𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 bit.ly/3rrQWb8


For any questions, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 227-1223/director@gulfchamber.org.





﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
