Friday, January 6, 2023

What's being done for Florida's reef, freeze-damaged plants, and more UF/IFAS news


 

TIMELY NEWS | New Year's Resolutions: Need some out-of-the-box ideas? Consider finding your green thumb, making efforts to reduce plastic waste, or helping a child in your life set the path to reach their goals

  
   
 
  


Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS.

The latest on Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease in Florida's reef

Florida Sea Grant and partners unveil a Winter 2023 Overview that details the status of the reefs, the state of the disease and activities for research, response and reef recovery conducted to date. 

Food is Our Middle Name podcast season finale: What’s the deal with…global hunger?

Host Tory Moore sits down with UF senior vice president Scott Angle, who leads UF/IFAS, and Adegbola Adesogan, director of the UF/IFAS Global Food Systems Institute 

Graduate dormitory breaks ground, honors emeritus professor contributions

The facility, located on the UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center campus in Homestead, begins construction this year and will stand as the first UF building named after a Black person. 

 

  
 
     
  NEXT WEEK | Live webinar to address freeze-damaged plants

  
  

Gardening in the Panhandle LIVE! returns for a special, by-request Q&A session

UF/IFAS Extension offices have been fielding question after question from residents with struggling plants after the extended cold weather event. These free webinars bring together UF/IFAS plant experts to answer audience questions. Not limited to Panhandle viewers!


Tune in next Thursday at 12:15 p.m. Central/1:15 p.m. Eastern on Facebook or Zoom
 
  
 
     
  

More from UF/IFAS Communications

Our blogs share knowledge: Motivation to move more and sit less

Lori Johnson, UF/IFAS Extension Lake County family and consumer science agent, says there are ways to make exercise fun, enjoyable and fit to your busy schedule.

Video stories: What is prescribed fire?

Florida Prescribed Fire Awareness Week is the last week of January. Get a primer on the difference between prescribed burning and wildfires, courtesy of Tracy Sleek, UF/IFAS land manager.

Visual learning: A Practical Guide to Healthy Living

Wellness is more than just a balanced diet and physical activity. This guide delves into spiritual, financial, emotional, intellectual and more wellness needs.

  
   
   
   
