What's being done for Florida's reef, freeze-damaged plants, and more UF/IFAS news

A message from UF/IFAS Communications
|For the week beginning January 3, 2023
TIMELY NEWS | New Year's Resolutions: Need some out-of-the-box ideas? Consider finding your green thumb, making efforts to reduce plastic waste, or helping a child in your life set the path to reach their goals. Have other ideas and need UF/IFAS expertise? Contact us >
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
|NEXT WEEK | Live webinar to address freeze-damaged plants
Gardening in the Panhandle LIVE! returns for a special, by-request Q&A session
UF/IFAS Extension offices have been fielding question after question from residents with struggling plants after the extended cold weather event. These free webinars bring together UF/IFAS plant experts to answer audience questions. Not limited to Panhandle viewers!
Tune in next Thursday at 12:15 p.m. Central/1:15 p.m. Eastern on Facebook or Zoom. Contact >
|Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.
