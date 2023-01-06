The
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new phone scam being
reported in the area.
The
scam calls are circulating stating that the victim’s family member has been in
an accident, been arrested, or something similar in that nature, and that money
needs to be sent to post bond.
The
victim is encouraged not to tell anyone about the situation and then pressured
into sending the money via money order or gift cards.
Remember,
you can’t pay a person’s bond using a gift card, and if you are being pressured
to make a quick decision the odds are that you are being scammed.
Never
provide personal information over the phone.
Never
send money or provide credit card or online account information to anyone you
do not know.
If
you get a call like this, just hang up and notify the Franklin County Sheriff’s
Office immediately.
