The Franklin County Commission on Tuesday recognized the St. George Island Civic Club for its years of work.
The Civic club is turning 50 years old this year.
The Civic Club supports community-based projects and organizations, particularly the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders, and the St. George Island Lighthouse Association.
They also provide volunteers and funding for projects on the island.
Most recently the group gave 40 thousand dollars to build a new inclusive children’s playground at the St. George Island public beach.
The Civic club was also the driving force in the beautification of the entrance to St. George Island.
