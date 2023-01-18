Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝟯𝟮𝟮 offers a full range of family hair care, specializing in color services including balayage and vivids!


Other services include spray tans, eyelash extensions, ear piercing and hair wraps. They also offer special event hair up-dos and wedding parties on site and in the salon.


Studio 322 will have you feeling your best for any event, call them today to book your appointment today!

﻿

𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝟯𝟮𝟮

322 Long Ave, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 227-1099

https://studio-322-beauty-salon.business.site/

Ryan Harmon is the Broker/Owner of Mexico Beach Harmon Realty, Inc., a successful family-owned local real estate firm.

His knowledge of the area as a lifetime resident and expertise in Mexico Beach, Beacon Hill, St. Joe Beach, Windmark Beach, Port St. Joe, and Cape San Blas real estate is the best of what you would come to expect from a local Realtor.


Over the years, Ryan Harmon has seen and worked in-depth with many facets of the real estate industry, such as home building, land development, investment coordinating, and property management.


Ryan has over 19 years of experience as a local Realtor and is a multi-million dollar producer for sales volume year after year providing his clients a true "One Stop Shop” experience.


Ryan Harmon - Mexico Beach Harmon Realty, Inc

1402 Highway 98, Mexico Beach, FL

(850) 527-2516

mexicobeachproperties@gmail.com

www.mexicobeachproperties.com

Mexico Beach, Florida Real Estate Experts

Sweet Bunz Donuts is a small locally owned doughnut shop located in the heart of Port St. Joe, Florida.


Their menu consists of Raised Yeast & Cake Donuts, Fritters and pastries. They offer amazing featured selections and classic mouthwatering favorites that will leave you wanting to come back for more! Welcome to Doughnut Paradise!!


They are open Wednesday thru Saturday. Be sure to get there early as they sell out really quick!


Sweet Bunz Donuts

108 1st St. , Port St. Joe, FL

Sweetbunzdonuts.psj@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/SweetBunzPSJ

Blues Meets Girl

Corey Hall

Memphis Lightning

Avey Grouws Band

Mark Hummel


Be a part of this year's amazing line-up! With TWO national touring acts on this year's festival, we will extend our advertising reach. Make sure YOUR business is recognized and promoted as a sponsor.


Sponsorship levels and the official form can be found at the link below. Make sure to send joe@gulfchamber.org your questions or commitment.

﻿

Sponsorship Link
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment