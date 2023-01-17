In honor of Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program to give away 1,200 free trees.
Starting on Florida Arbor Day, which is January 20th, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online at arborday.org/dukeenergy
The one-gallon trees are shipped directly to customers’ homes with planting and care instructions.
They are expected to be delivered in time for National Arbor Day, April 28, 2023.
Available tree species include the dahoon holly, sweetbay magnolia, bald cypress, crape myrtle (pink) and crape myrtle (red).
Duke Energy Florida is donating $50,000 to the Arbor Day Foundation to purchase and distribute the trees through its Energy-Saving Trees program.
