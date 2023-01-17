Tuesday, January 17, 2023

There is a new invasive species being seen in Northwest Florida

It is called the Cuban treefrog. 

 

Cuban treefrogs are from Cuba, and arrived in Florida around 1920 mostly likely in cargo ships. 

 

They have been staying in the southern part of the state because they can’t tolerate North Florida winters, but that seems to be changing.

 

There are now over 45 records of Cuban Tree Frogs from 11 of the 16 panhandle counties. 

 

Recently there were reports of possible breeding pairs in Panama City, Crestview and even downtown Pensacola. 

 

Cuban treefrogs can reach six inches, which is much larger than our local tree frogs.

 

Cuban treefrogs they are known to consume native frogs, wiping them out of many areas in the state. 

 

Like most invasive species, they reproduce at high rates and have few predators

 

If you think you may have seen a Cuban treefrog, contact the county extension office to verify identification before you try to remove them. 

 

 





