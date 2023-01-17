There
is a new invasive species being seen in Northwest Florida.
It is
called the Cuban treefrog.
Cuban
treefrogs are from Cuba, and arrived in Florida around 1920 mostly likely in
cargo ships.
They
have been staying in the southern part of the state because they can’t tolerate
North Florida winters, but that seems to be changing.
There
are now over 45 records of Cuban Tree Frogs from 11 of the 16 panhandle
counties.
Recently
there were reports of possible breeding pairs in Panama City, Crestview and
even downtown Pensacola.
Cuban
treefrogs can reach six inches, which is much larger than our local tree frogs.
Cuban
treefrogs they are known to consume native frogs, wiping them out of many areas
in the state.
Like
most invasive species, they reproduce at high rates and have few predators
If
you think you may have seen a Cuban treefrog, contact the county extension
office to verify identification before you try to remove them.
