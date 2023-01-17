The Biletnikoff Award Calls for Scholarship Applications from High School Seniors in the North Florida Counties of Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, and Wakulla. The Foundation will review any application that is postmarked on or before February 7, 2023.
Tallahassee, FL - The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, presented to the season's outstanding FBS receiver in college football regardless of position, calls for college and vocational school scholarship applications from qualifying high school seniors in the North Florida counties of Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, and Wakulla.
Please help us recruit applicants by forwarding this to the appropriate counselors, teachers, coaches, and other school personnel, as well as local PTA associations and parents.
Please place this call for scholarships on appropriate school and other bulletin boards.
Please reply to this email with additional contacts and their emails if available.
The Foundation will award a substantial amount in benefits for 2023 graduating seniors for college, university, and vocational school scholarships. The scholarships may be used at any college, university, or vocational school in the United States.
The candidates must have overcome a significant mental, physical, emotional, or environmental challenge to achieve at the highest academic and extracurricular levels. The extracurricular achievement does not require playing a sport, although sports participation does qualify for the extracurricular requirement.
More information regarding the scholarships, including the application, can be found online at BiletnikoffAward.com/about-scholarships
A slide show explaining the scholarship program and application can be viewed HERE.
The Foundation will review any application that is postmarked on or before February 7, 2023 provided the application is received by February 13, 2023. Applicants may submit their applications as early as November 23, 2022; academic transcripts through December of 2022 should be submitted as soon as possible in January by the school or in a sealed envelope from the school by the applicant. At least 15 scholarships are awarded annually, with the aggregate total over the history of the program at over 300. Scholarship grants range from $7,500 to $14,000 per student.
A direct link to the application can be found HERE.
Delivery option 1 (if using regular mail):
The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc.,
PO Box 10762
Tallahassee, FL 32302
Delivery option 2 (if using UPS/FedEx):
Walter Manley II
2804 Rabbit Hills Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Scholarship winners will attend the Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Dunlap Champions Club Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.
Please contact Trustees Melissa Hancock (850-340-0194, melissalynn527@gmail.com) or John Harris (850-524-6627, John.Harris@gray-robinson.com) if you have any questions.
___________________________________________________________________
The correlation between Biletnikoff Award winners and stardom in the National Football League is nearly uniformly consistent. Past Biletnikoff Award winners include Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper, Golden Tate, Brandin Cooks, the late Terry Glenn, Ja'Marr Chase, and Larry Fitzgerald.
Jalin Hyatt will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman Mark Ryan and the banquet keynote speaker Drew Pearson, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, at the black-tie Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration at the Dunlap Champions Club, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The banquet was hailed by 2014 keynote speaker Dick Vermeil, as well as by 2013 keynoter Larry Csonka, as "the best banquet in college sports."
2023 Biletnikoff Award keynote speaker and pro football hall of famer Drew Pearson
The banquet has featured distinguished keynoters of profound character and accomplishments including the late Bart Starr, Dick Vermeil, the late Floyd Little, Larry Csonka, Steve Largent, Mike Ditka, the late Don Shula, the late Dan Reeves, Archie Manning, Ron Jaworski, Gene Stallings, Bob Griese, Bill Curry, the late Bobby Bowden, Jim Kelly, Jerry Kramer, Joe Theismann, Dan Fouts, Chad Hennings, Lou Holtz, Aaron Taylor, and Archie Griffin.
The name Biletnikoff is synonymous with the term receiver. Fred Biletnikoff, a member of the pro and college football halls of fame, was a consensus All-America receiver at Florida State University, and an All-Pro receiver for the Oakland Raiders. He caught 589 passes for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns in his 14-year Raiders career from 1965 through 1978. Fred was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XI.
The TQC Foundation's charitable mission is the provision of college and vocational scholarships to North Florida high school seniors who have overcome significant barriers to achieve at the highest academic and extracurricular levels. Participation in sports is not a requirement. The Foundation has provided over 300 scholarships with benefits of nearly five million dollars through 2022.
2022 Scholarship Recipients
2021 Scholarship Recipients
2020 Scholarship Recipients
2019 Scholarship Recipients
2018 Scholarship Recipients
2017 Scholarship Recipients
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot or inside receiver, wingback, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.
(BiletnikoffAward.com/about_award)
The TQC Foundation, Inc., is an independent, charitable organization that was founded in 1994. Past Chairman & Founding Trustee Professor Walter W. Manley II, joined by Founding Trustee L. Thomas Cox, Jr., Founding Trustee Rocky Bevis, and Founding Trustee Bob Teel established the award and the TQC Foundation, Inc., that sponsors it. Many more trustees have contributed to its development as one of the most prominent awards in college football. The TQC Foundation, Inc., joined the idea of a college receiver's award to the organization's vision and created the outstanding award and dynamic organization.
The trophy, presented to each winner, is the most beautiful in college football - it has won several national, juried competitions for design excellence and aesthetic appeal.
Likewise, the website and printed banquet program have been cited nationally for excellence in design.
|The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, is the creator and sponsor of the Biletnikoff Award. The Foundation administers the Biletnikoff Award, its charitable activities, and the distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee. Foundation Trustees are prohibited from serving on the National Selection Committee. For a full recounting of the Foundation's activities, please consult BiletnikoffAward.com.
National College Football Awards Association
|The Biletnikoff Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about the association.
Important Dates
July 21, 20221:
Preseason Watch List announcement
Sept. 28, 2022:
FanVote opens
Nov. 14 - 20, 2022:
Vote by the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee to determine Semifinalists
Nov. 21, 2022:
Semifinalists announcement
Nov. 21 - 26, 2022:
Vote to determine 3 Finalists
Nov. 2, 2021:
3 Finalists announcement
Nov. 29 - Dec. 3, 2022:
Final vote to determine Biletnikoff Award Winner
Dec. 8, 2022:
Biletnikoff Award Winner announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards
The Home Depot College Football Awards airs live on ESPN Dec. 8, 2022, 7 - 8:30 PM (EST)
The Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration
honors the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Winner on Saturday, March 11, 2023
Dunlap Champions Club, formerly the University Center Club, at Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
Inquiries:
Chairman of Selection:
Professor Walter W. Manley II
Founding Trustee & Past Chairman of the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc.
Creator and Sponsor of the Biletnikoff Award
Cell 850-766-0800
TQCF Chairman:
Mark Ryan
Cell 850-545-8925
Website and Publicity Contact:
Will Stewart
Important Links:
