If you would like to rent the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola for a special event, the county expects to begin taking reservations for the historic building in February.
The county recently completed major upgrades to the building, which they plan to market as a convention center and destination venue for weddings and other large events.
Since 2008, the county has installed a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the building.
There are also new handicapped accessible restrooms and many of the original windows have been repaired.
The floor has been leveled and the main entrance renovated.
Work was just completed on a new fire suppression system which means the armory can now hold events of up to 200 people.
Some events are already scheduled including a Benefit scheduled for late January and the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce’s Chef Sampler on February 12th.
The Franklin County Parks and Recreation Department will manage the bookings, maintain the location calendar and handle the promotion of the armory.
You will be able to reserve the site on-line through a webpage that will accessible through Franklincountyflorida.com.
