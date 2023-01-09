The
Apalachicola airport has a buzzard problem which is posing a danger for planes
that use the airport.
The buzzards
are being attracted to the airport because deer hunters leave deer carcasses
near the site.
Commissioner
Ottice Amison said the majority of the problem is that “we have a lazy hunting
public.”
About 12 years
ago the county began placing a deer carcass container near the airport to solve
the problem, but some hunters either leave the carcasses lying outside the container
or leave the container open.
That is attracting
hundreds of buzzards.
Airport
manager Ted Mosteller said we have not had a plane and bird collision this year
yet, but it has happened in the past.
County
officials are looking at other locations where they might be able to move the
container, but feel it won’t matter because there will still be some hunters
who leave the carcasses near the airport because that has been a popular
dumping site for years.
Commissioners
are asking that deer hunters please use the containers correctly and make sure
the carcasses are inside the container and that the container is closed before
leaving.
There are three carcass containers around the county, at the Parking lot of the DW Wilson Ball Field on Pal Rivers Road in Apalachicola, at bear Creek Road on Highway 65 in Eastpoint and at Cypress Slough, just north of the State Prison, on Highway 67 in Carrabelle.
The deer
carcasses the county collects are either incinerated or used in the county’s
composting project.
