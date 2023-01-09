Monday, January 9, 2023

The Apalachicola airport has a buzzard problem which is posing a danger for planes that use the airport

The buzzards are being attracted to the airport because deer hunters leave deer carcasses near the site.

 

Commissioner Ottice Amison said the majority of the problem is that “we have a lazy hunting public.”

 

About 12 years ago the county began placing a deer carcass container near the airport to solve the problem, but some hunters either leave the carcasses lying outside the container or leave the container open.

 

That is attracting hundreds of buzzards.       

 

Airport manager Ted Mosteller said we have not had a plane and bird collision this year yet, but it has happened in the past.

 

County officials are looking at other locations where they might be able to move the container, but feel it won’t matter because there will still be some hunters who leave the carcasses near the airport because that has been a popular dumping site for years.

 

Commissioners are asking that deer hunters please use the containers correctly and make sure the carcasses are inside the container and that the container is closed before leaving.

 

There are three carcass containers around the county, at the Parking lot of the DW Wilson Ball Field on Pal Rivers Road in Apalachicola, at bear Creek Road on Highway 65 in Eastpoint and at Cypress Slough, just north of the State Prison, on Highway 67 in Carrabelle.                                                                                                           

The deer carcasses the county collects are either incinerated or used in the county’s composting project.

 



