FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Roxie is a 22-month-old Bully mix who was owner surrendered because the owner is traveling for work. She loves women but is timid with men so a female household would be ideal. She likes kids and other dogs and even cats! She knows basic commands, is housebroken and crate trained. Roxie is a well-rounded and loving dog in search of her forever home.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment