Recreational and commercial blue crab traps can be placed back in northwest Florida waters starting today.
The blue crab trap closure began January the 5th and was supposed to continue for 10 days but FWC decided to end the closure early.
The closure included state waters from the Florida/Alabama state line through Wakulla County.
Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay were not included in this closure.
Lost and abandoned blue crab traps are a problem in the blue crab fishery because they can continue to trap crabs and fish when left in the water.
They can also be unsightly in the marine environment, damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to boaters on the water.
