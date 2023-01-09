Monday, January 9, 2023

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

Hi, I'm Alani! I am a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. I am very special because I am an orange tabby and only 1 in 4 orange tabbies are female! I am very loving once I open up to you. I do good with other cats but would prefer to have you all to myself. I would make a wonderful addition to almost any home! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends.


You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe


Call: 850-227-1103

info@sjbhumanesociety.org






