St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Alani! I am a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. I am
very special because I am an orange tabby and only 1 in 4 orange
tabbies are female! I am very loving once I open up to you. I do good with
other cats but would prefer to have you all to myself. I would make a wonderful
addition to almost any home! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my
friends.
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment