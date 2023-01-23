Public Notice - Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Project Comment Period

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Florida Division of Emergency Management have received the following application for Federal grant funding. Final notice is hereby given of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) consideration to provide funding in the form of Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Funds will be provided in accordance with Section 404 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, Public Law 93-288, as amended.
Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), federal actions must be reviewed and evaluated for feasible alternatives and for social, economic, historic, environmental, legal, and safety considerations. Under Executive Order (EO) 11988 and EO 11990 FEMA is required to consider alternatives to and to provide public notice of any proposed actions in or affecting floodplains or wetlands. EO 12898 also requires FEMA to provide the opportunity for public participation in the planning process and to consider potential impacts to minority or low-income populations.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements and conditions.
Applicant:
Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners
Project Title:
HMGP-4486-228 - Wakulla County, Lift Station #6, Utility Mitigation
Location of Proposed Work:
The area affected by this project consists of homes in the following locations:
Along Blue Crab Ln, Blue Heron Way, Baltimore Clipper Ct, Cutty Sark, Endeavor Dr, Marsh Sands Rd, Sunrise Ln, and Top Sail Way.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The coastal lift station to be enhanced is located on Mashes Sand Road in Panacea, FL 32346 and is located on the Apalachee Bay.
Scope Description:
Design and construct an aluminum control tower to meet or exceed the FEMA floodplain requirement of 21' above sea level.
Deenergize the lift station and install aluminum control tower as engineered/designed. Raise and secure the control and electric panel to the elevated platform. Reenergize the lift station and test functionality.
Install 6' black coated chain-link fence.
Purpose:
It is essential that this lift station is rehabilitated to mitigate the risk of flooding and storm damage that could lead to sanitation issues and property damage. A power failure due to flooding of the control and power panel could cause untreated sewage in public facilities, outdoor recreational areas, and residential and commercial areas. In this coastal area with relatively high levels of LMI residents who are already experiencing social vulnerabilities, it is critical that basic infrastructure and safety are maintained to reduce the potential for compounding risks to their wellbeing. Wakulla County is committed to investing in projects like this, to increase its resilience to future disasters to protect its citizens and infrastructure. It is also important to invest in these measures now, to reduce the potential for future damages which would put a strain on the County’s financial resources that are already limited in times of recovery.
Project Alternatives:
The alternatives to the project that have been and will be considered are 1) the no action alternative and 2) to construct a waterproof shelter around the lift station to prevent flooding of the lift station's power and control panel. The benefits of a shelter around the lift station are protection from not only rising waters but also daily sun exposure and vandalism.
These alternatives to the proposed project are not viable because under Alternative 1) If no action is taken to elevate the control and power panel on the lift station, and a severe weather event would occur, this would increase the risk of the panel becoming fully submerged due to flooding. This would ultimately lead to a power shut off, resulting in the lift station no longer being able to pump untreated sewage to the treatment plant and a possibility of untreated sewage impacting local water bodies, recreation areas, residential and commercial buildings. Under Alternative 2) The shelter would be designed to fit in the current footprint of the lift station. It is possible that this alternate project would impact stormwater runoff and possibly have ground impacts if foundation footers are needed. If a significant repair were needed, access to the valves, pump and other essential parts would be restricted. If water were to breach the shelter, some form of pump system would be needed to evacuate the flood waters. The control and power panel will remain FEMA non-compliant if it remains at the same height.
Comment Period:
Comments are solicited from the public; local, state or federal agencies; and other interested parties in order to consider and evaluate the impacts of the proposed project. The comments should be made in writing and addressed to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Bureau of Mitigation, 2555 Shumard Oak Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32399-2100. These are due within 30 days of this notice. The State will forward comments to applicable regulatory agencies as needed. Interested persons may submit comments, obtain more detailed information about the proposed action, or request a copy of the findings by contacting:
