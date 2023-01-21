Saturday, January 21, 2023

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permit: Waste - Solid Waste Operation Permit
Project Name: DIRT & DEBRIS INC YT DISPOSAL
Location Id: 64418
Location Name: DIRT & DEBRIS INC (FKA WITHERS)
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 64418-007

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: PALMS AT MONEY BAY SF RESIDENC
Location Id: 430576
Location Name: PALMES AT MONEY BAYOU
County: Gulf
Application Number: 430576-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: PALMES AT MONEY BAYOU
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: PALMS AT MONEY BAYOU
Location Id: 430576
Location Name: PALMES AT MONEY BAYOU
County: Gulf
Application Number: 430576-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: PALMES AT MONEY BAYOU
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)


