A
program in Wakulla County designed to lower the amount property owners owed in
code enforcement liens proved to be very successful.
Wakulla
County recently reduced over 2.2 million dollars of code enforcement liens to just
50 thousand dollars through the one-time Code Enforcement Lien Amnesty Program.
The
program encouraged property owners to bring their properties into compliance
and satisfy outstanding code enforcement liens through a simplified application
process.
The Wakulla County Code Enforcement Office received 21
applications for the program.
Each
property had to be fully compliant with all Wakulla County Codes and were
inspected to confirm that no code violations exist.
Applicants
could then pay their reduced amount in full or agree to pay 12 monthly
installments to resolve their lien.
So
far, seven liens have been paid in full, seven applicants entered into a
monthly payment agreement and six applicants are currently pending and are
anticipated to either be paid in full or enter into a payment agreement soon.
