Friday, January 20, 2023

A program in Wakulla County designed to lower the amount property owners owed in code enforcement liens proved to be very successful.

 

Wakulla County recently reduced over 2.2 million dollars of code enforcement liens to just 50 thousand dollars through the one-time Code Enforcement Lien Amnesty Program.

 

The program encouraged property owners to bring their properties into compliance and satisfy outstanding code enforcement liens through a simplified application process.

 

The Wakulla County Code Enforcement Office received 21 applications for the program. 

 

Each property had to be fully compliant with all Wakulla County Codes and were inspected to confirm that no code violations exist.

 

Applicants could then pay their reduced amount in full or agree to pay 12 monthly installments to resolve their lien.

 

So far, seven liens have been paid in full, seven applicants entered into a monthly payment agreement and six applicants are currently pending and are anticipated to either be paid in full or enter into a payment agreement soon.

 



