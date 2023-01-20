The annual Charity Chili Cookoff and Auction will be here in just a few weeks, and the event is now looking for sponsors.
The chili cookoff is held on the first Saturday in March, and it has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department and first responder’s unit.
The event includes a professional chili cook-off, along with a big auction, and a 5K run.
Money raised this year will help the fire department repair one of its trucks as well as do some needed repairs to the fire station on Pine Street.
There are two levels of sponsorship.
A Corporate Sponsorship of the cook-off is $1,000 and entitles you to be listed on their marketing materials, website, and social media pages.
In addition, the Chili Cookoff sign in the center of the island advertises your business for a full year.
Sponsors also receive an official Corporate Sponsor package including official Chili Head Sponsor apparel, cup, bag and more!
You can also sponsor the 5K Red Pepper Run for $150 which entitles you to have your logo on the back of the 5K shirts and to be listed as a 5K sponsor on the website and social media pages.
You will also receive 2 official 5K Sponsor shirts.
To find out more about becoming a chili cookoff sponsor, contact Sheryl Clouse at Sheryl.clouse@gmail.com or call her at 608-397-2019.
