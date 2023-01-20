Two companies have bid on a project to repair the wayside park at Carrabelle Beach.
The wayside park was constructed in 1971, and is now classified as ‘historic’ which makes it eligible for Florida Historic Preservation funding.
Because of its age, the pavilions and restroom building there have suffered a lot of deterioration.
Work on the pavilions and restroom will include selective demolition of loose material, and the restoration of the concrete by coating it with an epoxy based anti-corrosion and bonding agent.
The project also includes replace roofing with a PVC membrane roofing material with stainless steel fasteners for thermal and moisture protection.
And everything will then be painted.
Bids for the project ranged from about 393 thousand dollars to 424 thousand.
The bids will be reviewed by the project architect who will make a recommendation at the next County Commission meeting.
The project is being funded through a 160-thousand-dollar historic preservation grant from the Florida Department of State, along with insurance money from Hurricane Michael and money from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
