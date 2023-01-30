Monday, January 30, 2023

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week







 

Meet Dakota! Dakota is a handsome, brindle catahoula mix around 1 year old. He is currently in a foster home. He’s learning his manners and has been socialized with both dogs and cats. Dakota loves group walks, visiting the beach, and snuggling on the couch. He would love to have a family to call his own. If you would like to meet this sweet boy, contact St Joseph Bay Humane Society!

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




