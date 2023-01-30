St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Meet Dakota! Dakota is a handsome, brindle
catahoula mix around 1 year old. He is currently in a foster home. He’s
learning his manners and has been socialized with both dogs and cats. Dakota
loves group walks, visiting the beach, and snuggling on the couch. He would
love to have a family to call his own. If you would like to meet this sweet
boy, contact St Joseph Bay Humane Society!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
