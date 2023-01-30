FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Did you know that only 1 in 5 orange tabby kitties are female? Well Nova is one of them and she is as unique as she is rare. Unfortunately, her owners had her declawed and with that came a propensity to bite because she feels defenseless. She is misunderstood because of this behavior but is still very loving. Many cats bite for various reasons so we are looking for an adopter who isn't put off by it and will give this big beautiful girl a chance to have a real home. Please someone, give her that chance.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment