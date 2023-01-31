Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Franklin County Commissioner Ricky Jones has been selected as the chairperson of The Apalachee Regional Planning Council

The 24-member Board is one of 10 regional planning councils in the state.

The Apalachee Region consists of 9 Northwest Florida Counties including Franklin, Gulf, Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla counties and their municipalities.

The group was established in 1977 and provides technical assistance in the program areas of economic/community development, emergency planning, transportation, housing, and resiliency.

Commissioner Jones was first appointed to the Apalachee Regional Planning Council Board in 2017; In January of 2020, the ARPC elected Commissioner Jones as Vice Chair.


