The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $368 million to help 5 electric cooperatives and utilities in Florida expand and modernize the nation’s rural electric grid and increase grid security.
The Electric Loan Program provides leadership and capital to maintain, expand, upgrade and modernize America’s vast rural electric infrastructure.
39 million dollars Is going to Talquin Electric Cooperative which serves nearly 56 thousand customers in Gadsden, Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla counties.
The grant will allow Talquin to connect 1,720 new customers, and build and improve 144 miles of line.
This award also includes about 1.6 million dollars in smart grid technologies.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the critical investments will benefit rural people and businesses by helping rural cooperatives and utilities invest in changes that make our energy more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable.
The Electric Loan Program provides leadership and capital to maintain, expand, upgrade and modernize America’s vast rural electric infrastructure.
39 million dollars Is going to Talquin Electric Cooperative which serves nearly 56 thousand customers in Gadsden, Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla counties.
The grant will allow Talquin to connect 1,720 new customers, and build and improve 144 miles of line.
This award also includes about 1.6 million dollars in smart grid technologies.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the critical investments will benefit rural people and businesses by helping rural cooperatives and utilities invest in changes that make our energy more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment