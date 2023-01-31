The state of Florida
is reminding fishermen and coastal residents to be careful if you come in
contact with sawfish in Florida waters.
Smalltooth sawfish
were once found throughout Florida and were commonly encountered from Texas to North
Carolina.
Biologist believe the
current population is only 5 percent of what it was 200 years ago thanks mainly
to habitat loss and damage caused by commercial and recreational fishermen.
In 2003, the species
was listed as endangered
Most fishermen don’t
target the species but the fish’s saw shaped nose makes them easy to snag with
almost any type of hook or net.
If you happen to
catch a sawfish while fishing, do not pull it out of the water and do not try
to handle it.
Refrain from using ropes
or restraining the animal in any way, and never remove the saw.
It is important that
you untangle it if necessary and release the sawfish as quickly as possible by
cutting the line as close to the hook as you can.
Franklin County is
doing its part to help educate boaters about the species – the county has
educational signs about smalltooth sawfish at water access points in Franklin
County telling fishermen the safest way to handle the sawfish if they are
caught, and how to safely remove them from hooks or from nets.
If you should
see a sawfish in local waters, please report it.
You can submit
reports at SawfishRecovery.org, email sawfish@MyFWC.com or call
1-844-4SAWFISH.
